Nissan Eeks Out A 1% Gain In 2017 - Infiniti Defies The Segment With A 10.9% Gain For Year

Nissan Group today announced total calendar year 2017 U. S. sales of 1,593,464 units, an increase of 1.9 percent over the prior year, setting an all-time record. In December 2017, Nissan Group sold 138,226 units, a decrease of 9.5 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Division calendar year highlights: In 2017, Nissan Division set an all-time record with 1,440,049 total sales, up 1 percent.

For the second consecutive time, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 403,465 sales, an increase of 22 percent.

In 2017, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 765,624 total sales, a 15 percent increase over the prior year.

Nissan set annual sales records for Rogue and NV200. Nissan Division December highlights: Murano crossover sales increased 23 percent to 9,718, a December record.

Significant gains were also made by TITAN (+27 percent) and Armada (+36 percent). INFINITI today reported all-time record sales of 153,415 vehicles in the U.S. for the year, an increase of 11 percent over 2016. For December, INFINITI sold 16,379 vehicles, down 10 percent. Sales of the QX30 premium active crossover increased 12 percent with 830 vehicles delivered – its best December and an increase of 524 percent for its best year. The QX80 full-size SUV increased 24 percent to 2,516 for its all-time best month and up seven percent for the year. Overall, INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicle sales increased 14 percent for the year.









