Nissan Eeks Out A 1% Gain In 2017 - Infiniti Defies The Segment With A 10.9% Gain For Year

Nissan Group today announced total calendar year 2017 U.
S. sales of 1,593,464 units, an increase of 1.9 percent over the prior year, setting an all-time record. In December 2017, Nissan Group sold 138,226 units, a decrease of 9.5 percent versus the prior year.
Nissan Division calendar year highlights:
- In 2017, Nissan Division set an all-time record with 1,440,049 total sales, up 1 percent.
- For the second consecutive time, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 403,465 sales, an increase of 22 percent.
- In 2017, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 765,624 total sales, a 15 percent increase over the prior year.
- Nissan set annual sales records for Rogue and NV200.
Nissan Division December highlights:
INFINITI today reported all-time record sales of 153,415 vehicles in the U.S. for the year, an increase of 11 percent over 2016. For December, INFINITI sold 16,379 vehicles, down 10 percent.
- Murano crossover sales increased 23 percent to 9,718, a December record.
- Significant gains were also made by TITAN (+27 percent) and Armada (+36 percent).
Sales of the QX30 premium active crossover increased 12 percent with 830 vehicles delivered – its best December and an increase of 524 percent for its best year. The QX80 full-size SUV increased 24 percent to 2,516 for its all-time best month and up seven percent for the year. Overall, INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicle sales increased 14 percent for the year.