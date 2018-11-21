Nissan Employee Killed On Way To Work In Their GT-R Due To Concrete Thrown From Bridge

With Thanksgiving happening tomorrow, it's a terrible time for news like to this to happen. Unfortunately for one Nashville-based family, it's going to be a somber holiday.



Joe Shelton Jr., a Nissan employee, was on his way to work when at around 5:00 a.m. he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. But it wasn't for any of the typical reasons why wrecks happen. This was far more devious.



That's because it's been determined that the large chunk of concrete that went through his GT-R's windshield wasn't from a bridge. It seems most plausible that someone intentionally tossed the concrete from the overpass and onto the motorway below.



The concrete struck Shelton in the face and he passed.



This isn't the first time we've heard of an incident such as this. We hope you spread the message far and wide. If you have any leads, please contact the local authorities investigating the case at 615-74-CRIME.







A driver was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Tuesday morning after authorities believe a chunk of concrete was intentionally thrown from a bridge. It happened in downtown Nashville near the Shelby Avenue exit just before 5 a.m. Police said at this point in the investigation it appears likely the chunk of concrete was thrown from the Shelby Avenue Bridge...



Read Article