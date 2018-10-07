Nissan Gets Cold Feet And Bails On Small Car Joint Effort With Mercedes

Nissan has suspended the jointly developed compact luxury car project between its Infiniti luxury brand and Daimler. According to Automotive News Europe, a slowdown in the US market for luxury cars coupled with luxury SUV and crossover sales surging at the expense of sedans are the reasons for suspension. Why continue developing something when it may not ultimately be a strong seller? Nissan is adamant it’s still committed to working with the German automaker on future vehicles, although details are nonexistent at this time.



