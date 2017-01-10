Nissan Gives Us Some Reasons To DRINK (Water) And DRIVE

Agent00R submitted on 10/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:51:18 AM

0 user comments | Views : 474 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although there's probably far too many cheeky puns and wordplay with Nissan's latest public service announcement, we urge you to take it seriously.

Why? That's because it is a real problem.

It may seem silly but people are prone to making bad decisions behind the wheel. If you never thought about fueling yourself up before hitting the road, you could be putting yourself — and others — at risk.

That's because dehydrated driving is equally as bad as drunk driving. 

According to Nissan, dehydrated drivers make double the mistakes of normal drivers in action. This is the equivalent of being over the driving under the influence/driving while intoxicated (DUI/DWI) threshold. And, because the symptoms can easily be confused with other issues it goes unchecked. 

I actually experienced this first hand last week when returning from a trip way out east in Long Island. Coming back and behind the wheel for three and a half hours, I found myself lethargic, not as sharp as usual and not quite right. When I got home and slugged a Gatorade, the haze lifted and I was back to my old self. 

That being said, make sure to drink (water) and drive, Spies!


Nissan is raising awareness that people should hit the bottle before driving, referring to water and not alcohol.






Nissan Gives Us Some Reasons To DRINK (Water) And DRIVE

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]