Nissan March Sales Hold Even +0.5% - Infiniti Sales EXPLODE By 32.6%

Nissan Group today announced U.

S. sales in March 2017 set an all-time record at 168,832 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan Division finished March with 150,566 sales, up 1 percent and also the best month on record.
  • Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set an all-time record, up 26 percent.
  • Sales of the Rogue compact crossover set a March record at 39,512, up 43 percent.
  • Sales of the Pathfinder SUV had an all-time record month at 10,442, up 20 percent.
  • Nissan TITAN sales climbed to 5,539, up 335 percent.
  • Nissan Armada finished the month up 215 percent, with 3,094 sales.





countguy

Wow! Very impressive Infiniti! Keep rocking it!

countguy

Posted on 4/3/2017 12:40:52 PM   

cidflekken

Gotta admit when I'm wrong. I didn't think the QX30 would do anything for the brand, but it's selling really well just 3 months into it. And clearly it's attracting buyers into Infiniti showrooms as all of their SUVs are tracking exceptionally well. 18k units this month is huge.

cidflekken

Posted on 4/3/2017 12:49:56 PM   

