Nissan March Sales Hold Even +0.5% - Infiniti Sales EXPLODE By 32.6%

Nissan Group today announced U. S. sales in March 2017 set an all-time record at 168,832 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year. Nissan highlights: Nissan Division finished March with 150,566 sales, up 1 percent and also the best month on record.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set an all-time record, up 26 percent.

Sales of the Rogue compact crossover set a March record at 39,512, up 43 percent.

Sales of the Pathfinder SUV had an all-time record month at 10,442, up 20 percent.

Nissan TITAN sales climbed to 5,539, up 335 percent.

Nissan Armada finished the month up 215 percent, with 3,094 sales.







