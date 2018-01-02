Nissan Powers Through January With A 12.1% Jump In Sales - Infiniti Loses Ground Out Of The Gate Dropping 8% For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for January 2018 of 123,538 units, an increase of 10% over the previous year. This marks a January record. Nissan highlights: Nissan Division sales also set a January record at 112,903 units, an increase of 12%.

Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 18%.

Nissan Rogue sales set a January record with 36,184 sales, up 26%.

Frontier truck sales rose to 5,901 units, up 53%.

Sales of the TITAN pickup in January totaled 4,051, up 46%.

Murano crossover sales increased 56% to 6,792 units.

Armada SUV sales rose 18% to 2,246 units. INFINITI today reported sales of 10,635 vehicles in the U.S. during January, down 8%. With its first full month of deliveries the updated 2018 QX80, INFINITI’s premium full-size SUV, had its best January, with an increase of 5% to 1,830. The QX60 premium crossover also had its best month with deliveries of 3,029, up 38%.









