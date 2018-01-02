Nissan Powers Through January With A 12.1% Jump In Sales - Infiniti Loses Ground Out Of The Gate Dropping 8% For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U.

S. sales for January 2018 of 123,538 units, an increase of 10% over the previous year. This marks a January record.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan Division sales also set a January record at 112,903 units, an increase of 12%.
  • Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 18%.
  • Nissan Rogue sales set a January record with 36,184 sales, up 26%.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 5,901 units, up 53%.
  • Sales of the TITAN pickup in January totaled 4,051, up 46%.
  • Murano crossover sales increased 56% to 6,792 units.
  • Armada SUV sales rose 18% to 2,246 units.
INFINITI today reported sales of 10,635 vehicles in the U.S. during January, down 8%.

With its first full month of deliveries the updated 2018 QX80, INFINITI’s premium full-size SUV, had its best January, with an increase of 5% to 1,830. The QX60 premium crossover also had its best month with deliveries of 3,029, up 38%.







User Comments

Jazzyjazz

Who buys Nissan's garbage?

Jazzyjazz

Posted on 2/1/2018 1:38:08 PM   

monster

I buy them and they are decent cars. I am not sure why you call them garbage. Not every car is is a luxury car. And at least the Nissan does not give me any trouble at all.

monster

Posted on 2/1/2018 2:31:26 PM   

fiftysix

Sub prime buyers, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise...

fiftysix

Posted on 2/1/2018 4:07:32 PM   

YoCarFanto

I buy them. They're more reliable than any German car. Do some research on VQ engine's reliability.

YoCarFanto

Posted on 2/1/2018 3:21:41 PM   

fiftysix

VQ is garbage, rough, antiquated, gas hog...

fiftysix

Posted on 2/1/2018 4:06:59 PM   

monster

The VQ engine as awarded by WARDS best engine for so many years, that you call rough and antiquated is a very solid engine that gave me no issues for 15 straight years. All I had to do is change oil.
What is your next complaint?

monster

Posted on 2/1/2018 4:18:42 PM   

