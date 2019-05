Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for April 2019 of 95,698 units, an increase of 9 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan highlights: Nissan Altima sales grew 59 percent in April to 16,531 units.

Pathfinder SUV sales increased 72 percent to 4,713 units.

NV commercial van sales were up 22 percent year-on-year.

Nissan Versa sales were up 12 percent in April. The all-new 2020 Versa sedan was revealed in April and will go on sale in summer 2019.