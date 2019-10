Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for September 2019 of 101,244 units, a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan highlights: Kicks SUV sales set a September record with 4,177 units, up 19 percent.

Murano sales rose to 8,460 units, up 3 percent to achieve a September record.

NV commercial van sales were 1,861 units sold, up 34 percent to achieve a September record. Kicks (+357 percent) and NV commercial van (+28 percent) have shown gains in 2019.