Nissan Sales Dip By 4.1% In July - Infiniti Sales Jump By 9% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for July 2017 of 128,295 units, a decrease of 3 percent over the prior year. Nissan highlights: Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a July record, up 5 percent. Nissan Titan sales increased 232 percent to 3,791. Nissan Armada sales climbed to 2,477, up 309 percent. Nissan NV200 set a July record with 1,625 in sales, up 10 percent. Nissan LEAF sales increased to 1,283, up 21 percent. INFINITI today reported July sales of 10,840 vehicles, an increase of 9.0 percent. For the year, INFINITI sales are up 20 percent to 89,983. The all-new Q60 sports coupe increased 1,134 percent to 765 vehicles delivered. Overall, INFINITI coupes and sedans are up 10 percent for the month, and are up 18 percent in 2017. With 620 vehicles delivered, the QX70 performance crossover had an increase of 156 percent. INFINITI crossovers and sport-utility vehicles are up 8 percent in July, and increased 21 percent for the year.





