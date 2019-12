Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for November 2019 of 92,947 units, a decrease of 15.9 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan highlights: Altima sales rose 37 percent in November to 16,551 units.

NV200 sales rose to 1,463 units, up 20 percent to achieve a best November.

Several models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+207 percent), NV commercial van (+23 percent) and NV200 (+2 percent).