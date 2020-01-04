Nissan Sales PLUMMET 30% In Q1 - Infiniti Sales Plunge 25.5%

Nissan Group announced total U.

S. first-quarter (January-March) sales for the calendar year 2020 of 257,606 units, a decrease of 29.6 percent versus the prior year.

Nissan Division first-quarter 2020 highlights:

  • Sales of the Nissan Murano were up 34 percent in the first quarter to 15,683 units.
  • Kicks sales rose 12 percent with 13,969 units sold.
  • Pathfinder SUV sales rose 4 percent to 18,092 units sold.
  • NV200 commercial van sales rose 2 percent with 4,740 units sold.
INFINITI today reported deliveries of 25,558 vehicles in quarter one of 2020. First quarter highlights:
  • The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover had its best January and February

The QX60 7-passenger crossover saw its best January and it was the best February ever for the QX80 full-size luxury SUV





User Comments

MDarringer

Nissans are garbage. What's the mystery?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/1/2020 12:32:19 PM   

PUGPROUD

They could be down for the count soon.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/1/2020 12:55:23 PM   

MDarringer

Thank you, Renault.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/1/2020 1:50:09 PM   

