Nissan Sales PLUMMET 30% In Q1 - Infiniti Sales Plunge 25.5%

Nissan Group announced total U. S. first-quarter (January-March) sales for the calendar year 2020 of 257,606 units, a decrease of 29.6 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Division first-quarter 2020 highlights: Sales of the Nissan Murano were up 34 percent in the first quarter to 15,683 units.

Kicks sales rose 12 percent with 13,969 units sold.

Pathfinder SUV sales rose 4 percent to 18,092 units sold.

NV200 commercial van sales rose 2 percent with 4,740 units sold. INFINITI today reported deliveries of 25,558 vehicles in quarter one of 2020. First quarter highlights: The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover had its best January and February The QX60 7-passenger crossover saw its best January and it was the best February ever for the QX80 full-size luxury SUV









