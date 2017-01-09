Nissan Sales Plummet 13 In August - Infiniti Sales Move Upwards 5%

Nissan Group announced total U. S. sales for August 2017 of 108,326 units, a decrease of 13 percent from last year. Nissan highlights: Nissan Titan sales increased 182 percent to 3,521.

Nissan Armada set an August record with 4,454 in sales, up 767 percent.

Nissan Sentra sales increased to 15,285, up 7 percent.

Nissan LEAF sales increased to 1,154, up 8 percent.

NV200 set a record for August with 1,615 in sales, up 12 percent. NFINITI today reported August sales of 10,986 vehicles, an increase of 5 percent. For the year, INFINITI sales are up 18 percent to 100,969. The QX30 premium active crossover increased 989 percent to 806 vehicles delivered. Sales of the QX50 mid-size premium crossover and QX60 7-passenger premium crossover are up 14 and 13 percent respectively. Overall, INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicles are up 21 percent for the month, and are up 21 percent in 2017. With 690 vehicles delivered, the Q60 sports coupe had an increase of 308 percent. INFINITI coupes and sedans are up 13 percent for the year.







