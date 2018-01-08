Nissan Sales Plummet 15.7% In July - Infiniti Sales Crash 10.1% For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for July 2018 of 108,792 units, a decrease of 15 percent compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Murano crossover sales rose 4 percent in July to 6,549.

Sales of the Pathfinder SUV increased 5 percent to 5,303.

TITAN pickup sales grew 5 percent to 3,977.

Several key models have shown gains year-to-date in 2018: Armada (+25%), Murano (+11%) and Rogue (+6%). With 1,609 deliveries last month, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world's first variable compression engine, was up 35 percent, its best July ever. The QX80 premium full-size SUV had an increase of seven percent to 1,131 for the month. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 9,747 vehicles in the U.S. during July, down 10 percent.





