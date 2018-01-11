Nissan Sales Plunge 11% In October - Infiniti Amazes With A 15% Leap For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for October 2018 of 109,962 units, a decrease of 11 percent compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Nissan NV200 sales were 1,439 units, up 4 percent to achieve an October record.

Several key models have shown strong gains in 2018: Murano (+18%), LEAF (+9%) and Frontier (+7%). INFINITI today reported its best-ever October sales in the U.S. of 11,880 vehicles, up 15 percent. The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover had its third-straight record month with 3,160 deliveries, up 142 percent. With sales of 1,737 vehicles, an increase of 102 percent, the QX80 premium full-size SUV had its best October. In all crossovers and SUVs were up 40 percent for the month.





