Nissan Sales Slip 4% in February - Infiniti Crawls To A Corner And Hides After A 6.7% Drop

Agent009 submitted on 3/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:56:38 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,486 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan Group today announced total U.

S. sales for February 2018 of 129,930 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 9%
  • Nissan Rogue sales continued to be strong with 38,119 sales, up 15%, and set a February record
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 7,992 units, up 69%
  • Sales of the TITAN pickup in February totaled 3,761, up 26%
  • Murano crossover sales increased 11% to 6,179 units
  • Armada SUV sales rose 11% to 2,548 units
INFINITI today reported sales of 12,820 vehicles in the U.S. during February, down 7%.

The Q50 sports sedan had its best-ever February, up 13.4% to 3,904, while the Q70 luxury performance sedan increaseNd 9% for the month. Overall INFINITI sedans and coupes were up 12% in February.

With deliveries of the updated 2018 QX80, INFINITI's premium full-size SUV had its best February, with an increase of 4% to 1,689. The QX60 premium crossover also had its best February with deliveries of 3,880, up 46%.

This month, INFINITI will begin deliveries of its all-new 2019 QX50. Competing in the industry’s fastest growing segment, this mid-size crossover features the world’s first variable compression engine, and is expected to soon become one of INFINITI’s most popular models.





Nissan Sales Slip 4% in February - Infiniti Crawls To A Corner And Hides After A 6.7% Drop

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

infiniti_G35c

Nissan truck sales increased more than 10%. The aging Altima is singlehandedly to blame for the decrease in sales. The Altima is usually on the same cycle as the Accord in terms of new generation releases and refreshes, but we have yet to see anything on the new Altima.

For Infiniti, the QX30 is to blame. Not sure why that product went stale so quickly.

infiniti_G35c (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 8:23:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]