Nissan Sales Slip 4% in February - Infiniti Crawls To A Corner And Hides After A 6.7% Drop

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for February 2018 of 129,930 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 9%

Nissan Rogue sales continued to be strong with 38,119 sales, up 15%, and set a February record

Frontier truck sales rose to 7,992 units, up 69%

Sales of the TITAN pickup in February totaled 3,761, up 26%

Murano crossover sales increased 11% to 6,179 units

Armada SUV sales rose 11% to 2,548 units INFINITI today reported sales of 12,820 vehicles in the U.S. during February, down 7%. The Q50 sports sedan had its best-ever February, up 13.4% to 3,904, while the Q70 luxury performance sedan increaseNd 9% for the month. Overall INFINITI sedans and coupes were up 12% in February. With deliveries of the updated 2018 QX80, INFINITI's premium full-size SUV had its best February, with an increase of 4% to 1,689. The QX60 premium crossover also had its best February with deliveries of 3,880, up 46%. This month, INFINITI will begin deliveries of its all-new 2019 QX50. Competing in the industry’s fastest growing segment, this mid-size crossover features the world’s first variable compression engine, and is expected to soon become one of INFINITI’s most popular models.





