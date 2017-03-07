Nissan Sales Up 1.2% In June - Infiniti Turns On The Afterburners With An 11% Jump In Sales

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year and a June record. Nissan highlights: Nissan Division finished June with 131,057 sales, up 1 percent.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 20 percent.

Sales of the Rogue crossover set a June record with sales 34,349, up 17 percent.

Nissan Titan sales increased 369 percent to 4,199.

Nissan Armada sales climbed to 2,370, up 214 percent.

Nissan's commercial vans, NV and NV200 each set June records.

Nissan LEAF sales increased to 1,506, up 37 percent. INFINITI today reported its best June sales ever in the U.S. with deliveries of 12,271 vehicles, an increase of 11 percent. For the year, INFINITI sales are up 22 percent to 64,978. The Q50 sports sedan increased 37 percent in June to 3,224, while deliveries of the all-new Q60 sports coupe increased 977 percent to 851. Overall INFINITI coupes and sedans were up 52 percent for the month. With 678 vehicles delivered, the QX70 performance crossover had an increase of 38 percent, while the QX80 premium full-size SUV had its best June ever, up 17 percent to 1,805. INFINITI crossovers and sport utility vehicles are up 23 percent for the year.





