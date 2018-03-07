Nissan Sales Up 2.5% In June - Infiniti Drifts Into Irrelevance With A 12.8% Plummet For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for June 2018 of 145,096 units, an increase of 1 percent compared to the previous year. This marks a June record. Nissan highlights: Nissan Division sales set a June record at 134,398 units, an increase of 3 percent

Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 12 percent.

Nissan Rogue crossover set a June record with sales of 37,004 units, up 8 percent.

Murano crossover sales increased 59 percent to 8,806 units, setting a June record.

Armada SUV sales rose 129 percent to 5,434 units. It was Armada's best-ever month.

NV200 sales set a June record with sales of 1,717 units, up 2 percent. With 1,710 deliveries last month, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world's first variable compression engine, was up 41 percent, its best June ever. Boosted by the increased traffic that the all-new QX50 has brought to INFINITI showrooms, the QX60 7-passenger luxury crossover was also up slightly for June, and has seen an increase of 21 percent so far in 2018. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 10,698 vehicles in the U.S. during June, down 13 percent.









