Nissan Sales Up 4.4% In August - Infiniti Follows Lexus To The Basement With A 1.7% Drop In Sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.
S. sales for August 2018 of 112,376 units, an increase of 4 percent compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
For its best month ever, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, had 2,449 deliveries in August, up 79 percent.
- Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set an August record, up 22 percent.
- Nissan Rogue sales set an August record with 33,400 units sold, up 12 percent.
- Murano crossover sales increased 97 percent to 9,619.
- Nissan TITAN pickup sales totaled 4,661, up 32 percent.
The QX80 premium full-size SUV had an increase of 19 percent to 1,218 for the month. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 10,796 vehicles in the U.S. during August, down two percent.