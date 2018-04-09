Nissan Sales Up 4.4% In August - Infiniti Follows Lexus To The Basement With A 1.7% Drop In Sales

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for August 2018 of 112,376 units, an increase of 4 percent compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set an August record, up 22 percent.

Nissan Rogue sales set an August record with 33,400 units sold, up 12 percent.

Murano crossover sales increased 97 percent to 9,619.

Nissan TITAN pickup sales totaled 4,661, up 32 percent. For its best month ever, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, had 2,449 deliveries in August, up 79 percent. The QX80 premium full-size SUV had an increase of 19 percent to 1,218 for the month. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 10,796 vehicles in the U.S. during August, down two percent.







