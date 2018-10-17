Nissan Says GT-R And 370Z Will Abandon Traditional DNA For Electrification

Rumors, rumors, rumors. They are the driving force that makes us believe something we like or don’t like. Don’t get us wrong though, we love speculations, and that’s why we are excited about the latest gossip about the next generation sports cars from Nissan. The GT-R and 370Z successors could be electrified, according to a recent report from Top Gear. Yay!

One of Nissan’s marketing bosses, Jean-Pierre Diernaz, has told the British publication the Japanese automaker plans to electrify approximately 40 percent of the cars it sells in Europe by 2022. This portion should include not only the Qashqai and X-Trail cash cows, but also niche offerings like the GT-R and 370Z.