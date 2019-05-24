Nissan Suffers A Credit Cut For Poor US Performance

Moody's cut its rating on Nissan Motor Co.

by one notch on Friday, citing weak U.S. sales and casting a shadow on the Japanese automaker's move to improve its business following a decline in its annual profit.

Nissan -- hit by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrest last year and troubles at its North American business -- reported a 45 percent plunge in annual operating profit in the year ending March, and forecast a 28 percent drop in profit this fiscal year.

Moody's cut its rating of Nissan's credit to "A3" from "A2," adding that the outlook was negative.



User Comments

skytop

Bad mojo for Nissan.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/24/2019   

