Nissan To Axe 10% Of Product Line Due To Horrific Earnings Plunge

Nissan has had a rough go at the whole making and selling cars thing this year, as evidenced by the company’s June financial statement released Tuesday afternoon and covered by Automotive News.

The report indicates that Nissan’s global production shrank by 10.9 percent in the first half of calendar year 2019, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Similarly, global vehicle sales are down 7.9 percent, and total exports from Japan are down 17.8 percent. None of this looks real good for Nissan.



