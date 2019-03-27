Nissan To Celebrate 50 Years Of Z And GT-R Production With Outdated Designs

The Nissan Z and Skyline GT-R went into production in 1969 and the company is preparing to celebrate their 50th anniversary at the New York Auto Show.

Nissan is keeping details under wraps, but they will use the event to introduce the “ultimate dream garage.” The company didn’t say much else about their plans, but noted the garage was “50 years in the making.”

While Nissan is staying tight-lipped, the teaser image shows eight different vehicles on and under lifts. The automaker didn’t name the models, but we can see classic and modern Z cars as well as GT-Rs and Skyline GT-Rs.



