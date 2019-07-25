Nissan To Sacrifice 12,500 Jobs After Profits Fall 99%

Nissan Motor Co.

CEO Hiroto Saikawa will slash some 12,500 jobs worldwide as part of new plan to revive the company after reporting a 99 percent plunge in operating profit in the latest quarter on falling sales in every major market except China.

Saikawa’s emergency overhaul comes as he tries to speed up a recovery plan running through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. He said earnings would gradually start to recover in the second half of this fiscal year, after a brutal first quarter he said was worse than expected.



User Comments

MDarringer

All the more reason for the Japanese government to force Renault out. The decline of Nissan began when Renault showed up. This is the effect of mismanagement from the Carlos Goon reign of terror.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Aspy11

Nissan was shit and almost bankrupt before Renault saved them.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Truthy

"World wide" means not in Japan.
Nissan has been on the ropes financially before. They are becoming the Japanese Chrysler. Increasingly mediocre products and needing rescue from another manufacturer.

Truthy (View Profile)

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/25/2019 10:06:06 AM   

