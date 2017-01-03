Nissan Trucks And SUV's Push A 4% Increase In Sales - Infiniti SKYROCKETS 32% In February

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for February 2017 of 135,740 units, an increase of 4 percent over the prior year and a February record.

Nissan highlights: Nissan Division finished February with 122,003 sales, up 1 percent and also a February record. Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 22 percent.

Sales of the Rogue compact crossover set a February record at 33,149, up 54 percent.

Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a February record at 8,997, up 24 percent. Nissan TITAN sales climbed to 2,988, up 182 percent.

Nissan Armada finished the month up 109 percent, with 2,289 sales.





