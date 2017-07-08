Nissan's Rank And File Workers Kick UAW To The Curb In Mississippi

In a test of labor’s ability to expand its reach in the South, workers at a Nissan plant in Mississippi overwhelmingly rejected a bid to unionize, an election that the union quickly criticized.

Out of roughly 3,500 employees at the Canton-based plant who voted Thursday and Friday, more than 60 percent opposed the union. It was an emphatic coda to a yearslong organizing effort underwritten by the United Automobile Workers, which has been repeatedly frustrated in its efforts to organize auto plants in the region.



User Comments

MDarringer

Amen to them! It's good to see that Mississippi still rejects slavery. There will be a very warm place in hell for UAW organizers.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/7/2017 8:28:52 AM   

BobM

UNIONS are dead... they've proven with their corruption to be worse than the Employers they rail against!

America should be a right to work country. Too bad the scumbag JFK allowed government workers to organize.... it was the beginning of the US government's downfall. Just look at what Unionized Teachers have done for public education. and ask yourself why the VA Hospitals are so poorly run.

BobM

Posted on 8/7/2017 8:42:14 AM   

Aspy11

Mississippi workers don't want to pay for the Detriot(spelled correctly) fat cat Union Bosses lifestyle.

Aspy11

Posted on 8/7/2017 9:30:45 AM   

