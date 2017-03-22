No Longer British? BMW Considers Moving Mini Production Out Of The UK

BMW AG hinted it may shift production of the quintessentially English Mini car to mainland Europe, a harbinger of the cultural tremors that may follow Brexit’s economic fallout.

The German automaker is preparing for “different scenarios” in response to the U.K.’s planned exit from the European Union, and has the leeway to move output elsewhere if necessary, according to a statement on Tuesday. While most Minis are made in Oxford, England, some of the urban brand’s models are already produced in the Netherlands and other facilities could also handle assembly.



