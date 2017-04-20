No More Creases? Rounded Body Lines Dominate Mercedes Next Gen Styling Language

Mercedes-Benz said its Concept A Sedan hints at another model in its compact-car range and previews a new design language for the brand.
The concept likely previews a sedan that will be more practical in production form than the coupe-proportioned CLA four-door model.
Unveiling the car on Wednesday at the auto show here, Gorden Wagener, head of design for Mercedes parent Daimler, said the concept has the potential to introduce a new Mercedes design era with fewer lines and more rounded surfaces.
