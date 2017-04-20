No More Creases? Rounded Body Lines Dominate Mercedes Next Gen Styling Language

Agent009 submitted on 4/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:04:24 PM

0 user comments | Views : 462 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: europe.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz said its Concept A Sedan hints at another model in its compact-car range and previews a new design language for the brand.

The concept likely previews a sedan that will be more practical in production form than the coupe-proportioned CLA four-door model.

Unveiling the car on Wednesday at the auto show here, Gorden Wagener, head of design for Mercedes parent Daimler, said the concept has the potential to introduce a new Mercedes design era with fewer lines and more rounded surfaces.



Read Article


No More Creases? Rounded Body Lines Dominate Mercedes Next Gen Styling Language

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]