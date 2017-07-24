No More Land Yachts: Buick Wants To Be Known For It's SUVs And Crossovers

Big, plush sedans used to be synonymous with Buick. The 1975 Electra, most egregiously, was more than 19 feet long.

Today, Buick's best-selling nameplate is the Encore, a nimble subcompact crossover that's much more land dinghy than yacht. By the end of this year, the brand will have just one traditional sedan left in its U.S. lineup, a remarkable transformation that shows how far large cars have tumbled toward irrelevancy.

More than three-quarters of Buick's U.S. sales now come from the Encore and two larger crossovers, one of which is imported from China. The Regal sedan is being replaced this fall by a five-door hatchback and a sporty wagon.