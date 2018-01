Tesla Inc. may have delivered about four times more Model 3 sedans last quarter than in the prior three months — or boosted sales by a factor of 27, depending on which analyst you ask.

The broad range of estimates reflects how little the electric-car maker has disclosed about the progress it’s made speeding up production of its sedan that starts at $35,000. Model 3 deliveries might have climbed to about 2,917 vehicles, the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.