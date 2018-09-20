No Real Tesla Model 3 Competition Until At 2020? Why Did The Industry Fall So Far Behind?

Tesla stock seems to be in the process of recovering from Tuesday’s dive over reports of the US Department of Justice’s probe into Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet last month, but the company’s most ambitious vehicle — the Model 3 — continues to impress even longtime skeptics. In a recent note, Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein, who is known to be critical of Tesla in the past, stated that there is simply “no credible competition” for the Model 3 until 2020. According to Sacconaghi, Bernstein has looked into the upcoming electric cars from several automakers set to arrive in the US within the coming years. In the case of the Model 3, the analyst pointed out that the vehicle would likely be unrivaled until 2020, when Volvo releases its all-electric Polestar 2 sedan.



