It’s beginning to look like NASCAR may be the first series back on track during our ongoing international coronavirus epidemic. In less than one month from today, NASCAR is tentatively expecting to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, running the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24th in North Carolina without any fans present. During a press conference on Tuesday, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper confirmed that the race could go on as planned, unless health conditions in the state get worse.



Read Article