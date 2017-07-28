Now THIS Is Why You Remain Ready To Take Control From Your Self Driving Car

One agenda the news has been pushing recently, in part to inform us and in part to scare us into reading more news, is the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.

Tesla’s Autopilot is pretty intelligent, offering one of the best mass-market semi-autonomous systems, but it might not quite be ready for us to give it full confidence yet. Take this instance from Model S YouTuber Jon Hall as an example of that and a good lesson as to why Autopilot users should remain ready to take over at any moment.



MDarringer

Yes, the technology to overcome OTHER dumb drivers isn't fully figured out yet. Keep your hands on the wheel.

