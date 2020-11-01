Now That The All-new Land Rover Defender Is OFFICIALLY In The US, Are You IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?

Leading up to the 2019 reveal of the all-new Land Rover Defender, anticipation was running high. The Defender nameplate is a treasured one and it is deeply rooted in Jaguar Land Rover's history.



Simply put, it's a British icon. And, it stands for SO many things.



Not to mention it's the vehicle of choice if you're well-to-do and living in the Hamptons, Nantucket or a SoCal beach town. People LOVE these things!



There's good news too, Spies: They've started to arrive.



Land Rover recently released some images via its Facebook account to show the first 60 Defenders on U.S. shores. We just wanted to take your temperature and see: Is the all-new Defender leaving you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?



You see, we've been monitoring the chatter lately, and from an unscientific perspective it seems that many aren't exactly too fired up about the Defender now that the full details have been revealed. In fact, we've heard a number of folks say they're holding out for the all-new Ford Bronco, which is slated for a Spring 2020 reveal.



So, what say you, Spies?





