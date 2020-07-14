Now That You've Seen The Hype - Did The Bronco Live Up To Your Expectations?

Agent009 submitted on 7/14/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:58:49 AM
Its time to render a verdict, fair jurors.
You have now seen the Ford Bronco from every angle, in every guise, and probably spend part of your evening figuring out just what you could afford (sorry, Canadians — the entry-level Base tops $40k in your overpriced country; it’s $28,500 before destination in the U.S.). Ford clearly put a lot of effort into its swing.
I think it’s awesome, love it. — USNA1999 (View Profile)
Maybe Ford should take the Mach E’s power train and use it here; it will be a hit.— USNA1999 (View Profile)
