Now That's What We Call Rear Seat Entertainment — 2018 Honda Odyssey App Delivers Some Epix Porn

Honda Odyssey owners will breathe a sigh of relief this week, as an accidental rear-seat entertainment issue could have warranted the "birds and the bees" talk a little earlier than hoped for.



Joann Muller, an automotive writer for Forbes, discovered that the 2018 Honda Odyssey's rear-seat entertainment system had a dirty little (accidental) secret. One of the categories available for streaming in MGM's Epix streaming entertainment app was "Erotic," on full display for anyone who stumbled into the app, resting between "Documentary" and "Horror" in alphabetical order.



Since I know you're curious, some of the movies available for streaming were "Gladiator Eroticus," "Kinky Kong" and "Lord of the G-Strings..."



Read Article