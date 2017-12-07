Now That's What We Call Rear Seat Entertainment — 2018 Honda Odyssey App Delivers Some Epix Porn

Agent00R submitted on 7/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:52 AM

0 user comments | Views : 650 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnet.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Honda Odyssey owners will breathe a sigh of relief this week, as an accidental rear-seat entertainment issue could have warranted the "birds and the bees" talk a little earlier than hoped for.

 

Joann Muller, an automotive writer for Forbes, discovered that the 2018 Honda Odyssey's rear-seat entertainment system had a dirty little (accidental) secret. One of the categories available for streaming in MGM's Epix streaming entertainment app was "Erotic," on full display for anyone who stumbled into the app, resting between "Documentary" and "Horror" in alphabetical order.

Since I know you're curious, some of the movies available for streaming were "Gladiator Eroticus," "Kinky Kong" and "Lord of the G-Strings..."

 


Read Article


Now That's What We Call Rear Seat Entertainment — 2018 Honda Odyssey App Delivers Some Epix Porn

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]