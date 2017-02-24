O.CT Tuning's Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Pumps Out 794HP

Have you ever imagined a Lamborghini Huracan more powerful than the new Aventador S? Well, with O. CT Tuning's supercharger kit, you can make this dream come true.



Aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, the upgrades take the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 lump and massage it to deliver a whopping 805 PS (794 HP) and 810 Nm (597 lb-ft) of torque.



This is a 195 PS (192 HP) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque increase over the stock supercar, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.1 seconds. By comparison, the LP610-4 Spyder needs 3.4sec and 10.2sec, respectively. Top speed is said to go beyond the 325 km/h (202 mph) barrier.



