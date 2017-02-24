O.CT Tuning's Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Pumps Out 794HP

gaf42 submitted on 2/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:16:04 PM

0 user comments | Views : 460 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Have you ever imagined a Lamborghini Huracan more powerful than the new Aventador S? Well, with O.

CT Tuning's supercharger kit, you can make this dream come true.

Aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, the upgrades take the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 lump and massage it to deliver a whopping 805 PS (794 HP) and 810 Nm (597 lb-ft) of torque.

This is a 195 PS (192 HP) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque increase over the stock supercar, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.1 seconds. By comparison, the LP610-4 Spyder needs 3.4sec and 10.2sec, respectively. Top speed is said to go beyond the 325 km/h (202 mph) barrier.

Read Article


O.CT Tuning's Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Pumps Out 794HP

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]