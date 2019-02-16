OFFICIAL: BMW Announces Pricing For The X3 M And X4 M — Are You RUNNING To Your Dealer Or PASSING?

The BMW M3 of sport-utility vehicles is here, Spies! That's right, BMW finally revealed its X3 M and X4 Ms as of this week.



It's hard to believe it took the Bavarians this long but given that SUV lust is at a fever pitch, it was now or never. Really.



But, alas, here we are.



Starting at $70,895*, you can be the proud owner of an X3 M. The X4 M starts at a higher rate of $74,395*. And, if you want in on those 500 horsepower Competition models, you better get ready to pony up another $7,000.



*These prices do not include title, taxes and fees.



So, I've got to ask: Are you going to be RUNNING to your local dealer or is it a HARD PASS for you?





