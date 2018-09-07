Not too long ago, BMW revealed the all-new 8-Series coupe. This means it will be serving as the brands' flagship, big body coupe. At least until the all-new M8 arrives.



It's just a matter of time at this point.



This already controversial vehicle is going to be an interesting one to watch for the blue and white. That's because it's expected to deliver an unbelievable driving experience but it also looks rather generic. This is a departure from the first-gen 8-Series that was radical for its time whereas this all-new 8'er looks like an evolved 6-Series.



It will just set you back $111,900* smackers.



*This price does not include title, taxes and fees.



In a world where cars like the all-new Lexus LC, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Porsche 911 exist, the 8-Series is going to have to be one helluva piece of kit to nab those sales. That said, we've got to ask: Would YOU write that six figure check for the all-new 8-Series?





BMW's press release follows:



The All-New 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Pricing

The return of the iconic BMW 8 Series luxury sports coupe after 20 years.

523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque with a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

Intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive with electronic M Sport rear differential.

Integral Active 4-wheel Steering. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 9, 2018…Today, BMW announced pricing for the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, arriving in U.S. showrooms on December 8th. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe will start at $111,900 plus $995 Destination and Handling.



Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will include Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino Leather upholstery, sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25 inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.



The all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive can also be ordered with optional Driving Assistant Professional, a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, start/stop button and audio volume knob and for the first time on a vehicle which is not an M model: a Carbon Fiber roof. Also available is a carbon fiber exterior trim package, including carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler.



