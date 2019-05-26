OFFICIAL: Cadillac Will Reveal TWO All-new Vehicles On May 30 — CT4-V And CT5-V

Cadillac is trying its best to make moves. Although the company started to show some promise with its previous generation vehicles, the latest additions have left us perplexed. They're not particularly stunning like the Ciel, Elmiraj or even the Escala.



Frankly, they kind of just suck.



The XT6 launch was a pretty massive disappointment. And then came the CT5. Neither are a major step forward for the legendary brand.



Simply put, they're just more of the same old. And it's sort of sad especially when we see what could be possible if Cadillac wanted to really move the needle.



Right around the corner are two new model debuts. Slated for May 30, we'll be seeing the CT4-V and CT5-V.



The CT4 is the ATS replacement. THINK: Small, entry-level luxury sedan.



The CT5 is its bigger sibling, which had a 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) debut. In V trim, the sky's the limit.







Cadillac introduced the CT5 at the New York Auto Show in April, and in just one week, it'll unveil a much faster version of the same sedan alongside an even newer, smaller sibling. But before we dive into all that power, Cadillac wanted to take a look back to see what brought it here. Cadillac on Thursday announced that it will debut the CT4-V and CT5-V in Detroit on May 30, one day before the annual Detroit Grand Prix kicks off on Belle Isle. At the same time, Cadillac pointed out that its V-Series cars have been kicking for 15 years now. Some of them have been weird, others have been pretty darn righteous, and it'll be interesting to see where these two cars take it next...



