About one month ago we passed along word from a Ford representative that stated the Mustang Mach-E First Edition was sold out. Well, now it's official.



The First Edition has been claimed.



There is some good news, however: IF you want a Mustang Mach-E, orders can still be placed for the GT, Premium and other trims.



In addition to that news, Ford also provided some interesting stats. Some are surprising, others are not.



Take, for example, the fact that 80-plus-percent of buyers are opting for the extended range battery — duh. Apparently, the most popular color is a steel gray known as Carbonized Gray.







Ford's press release follows:



Mustang Mach-E First Edition Reservation Facts Reservations for the First Edition of the Mustang Mach-E are officially full -- though other models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order. Here are some key facts from the reservations bank: 2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations are full

Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38 percent choosing it, with Grabber Blue Metallic 35 percent and Rapid Red 27 percent

More than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery

About 55 percent are opting for all-wheel drive

Almost 30 percent of U.S. customers are choosing the Mach-E GT

More than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California





