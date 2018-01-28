OFFICIAL: It's Coming! The Kia Telluride Has Been Given The GREEN Light

In the automotive world concepts come and go all the time.

 

Sometimes they're merely design studies that are trying to get a read on the market's response to all-new design trends/language to be implemented. Other times they're more production-ready vehicles that will ship within six months.

Over the past couple of years, I can't think of a concept that had Agent 001 and I as excited as the Kia Telluride. Everything about it, top to bottom, was strong. 

Of course it will get diluted making its way to the production line but if Kia goes bold with a seven-seater sport-utility vehicle, we're going to get pretty excited about it. Remember, this is the same company making the Stinger right now.

As a reminder, I've attached some images of the Telluride concept, below. Have a peek!


Kia is expanding its utility-vehicle lineup after coming off a year when it lost sales in the key sector.

The brand will “have some announcements soon” on a production version of the 7-passenger Telluride large CUV concept from the 2016 Detroit auto show, Kia Motors America’s Orth Hedrick, vice president-product planning, tells WardsAuto. ”Stay tuned for more details,” he says in an interview.

Kia’s global design chief Peter Schreyer reportedly told Australian media last week the vehicle is a go for production...
 

Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) Photo Gallery













































































User Comments

MDarringer

Give it conventional doors and keep as much of the look as possible. This is money waiting to happen.

MDarringer (View Profile)

wilfred

I really like the rear lounge seats. It should have a regular mode with cargo space and lounge mode as shown. But the tracks will make the third row impossible...

wilfred (View Profile)

