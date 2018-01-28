OFFICIAL: It's Coming! The Kia Telluride Has Been Given The GREEN Light

Kia is expanding its utility-vehicle lineup after coming off a year when it lost sales in the key sector.

The brand will “have some announcements soon” on a production version of the 7-passenger Telluride large CUV concept from the 2016 Detroit auto show, Kia Motors America’s Orth Hedrick, vice president-product planning, tells WardsAuto. ”Stay tuned for more details,” he says in an interview.

Kia’s global design chief Peter Schreyer reportedly told Australian media last week the vehicle is a go for production...



The 2016 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) Photo Gallery























































































































































