OFFICIAL: Pricing For The ALL-NEW, 2019 BMW X5 Is Released — Too High? Just Right? NO Way?

Just last month BMW revealed the all-new, 2019 X5. Considering how many units the blue and white moves, it is a big deal for the automaker.



Simply put, the X5 is a volume seller and one of the marque's most important products at this point in time. It will be interesting to see how the latest generation product fairs out in a hyper competitive market given how it is yet another evolution on an already super evolved product.



Now the rubber meets the road. That's because official pricing has been announced. For a six-cylinder with rear-wheel drive, you're talking about a starting price of $60,700*. If you want to step up to the V8 with all-wheel drive included, you're going to be starting at $75,750*.



*These prices do NOT include title, taxes and fees.



For those of you keeping track, that's a $3,500 increase for the six-cylinder model and a $1,700 increase for the V8 variant. Given that color, what say YOU, Spies? Is the 2019 BMW X5's pricing too high, just right or NO way?





BMW's press release follows:



The All-New 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle Pricing Standard xLine and optional M Sport Package trim levels.

New Optional Off-Road Package with air suspension and mechanical rear locking differential.

Optional factory installed BMW trailer hitch rated at 7,200 lbs. towing capacity.

Standard USB-C ports for second-row seat passengers with multifunction bracket for BMW accessories. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 3, 2018…Today, BMW announced pricing for the all-new 4th generation 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle, arriving in U.S. showrooms on November 10th, 2018. The 2019 X5 xDrive40i will be starting at $60,700 and the 2019 BMW X5 50i xDrive will start at $75,750 plus $995 Destination and Handling.



Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW X5 will include a Sport Automatic Transmission with launch control, Dynamic Damper Control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation, two 12.3” digital displays, and running the seventh generation of BMW iDrive operating system, Adaptive Full LED headlamps, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Panoramic Glass Sunroof and pre-wiring for 6,600 lb. trailer towing.



All new 2019 BMW X5 models can now be ordered with optional Remote Engine Start, the latest driver assistance systems, BMW Laserlights, heated steering wheel and armrests, as well as optional Heated and Cooled Cupholders.





