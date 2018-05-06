OFFICIAL: The All-new, 2019 BMW X5 Makes Its Debut, FULL Details + Pics HERE

With the current-gen BMW X5 lacking that certain oomph over the second-gen X5 — it felt like more of a refresh — it's safe to say that we've been waiting for an all-new X5 for some time now. It's not that the third-gen X5 was a bad product, it just didn't feel like it was pushing any boundaries.



But BMW sold a ton of them. They're everywhere.



BMW X5



Now with the fourth-generation X5 here, we're going to find out if BMW still can deliver the goods and connect with its buyers. Considering how competition has ramped up in a big way, this may be the ultimate test for BMW. Remember, the X5 is a high volume product for the blue and white.



BMW can't afford to miss here.



Having said that, the company has delivered an evolutionized X5 featuring both six- and eight-cylinder motors good for 335 and 456 horsepower — zero to 60 will happen in a claimed 5.3 and 4.6 seconds, respectively. Paired with these engines will be an eight-speed autobox. There will be an optional third row, more technology and it's grown in all directions ever so slightly.



Full details and the company-issued press release follow. No official pricing or ETA for deliveries is available just yet although I think we'll see these start arriving at dealers before the end of 2018.





BMW's press release follows:

The All-New 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle. Sculptured styling with increased dimensions and capabilities.

New BMW TwinPower turbo engines, 335hp 3.0L 6 cylinder and 456hp 4.4L 8-cylinder

New Optional Off-Road Package with air suspension and new rear locking differential.

New standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two 12.3-inch digital displays.

New standard Active Driving Assistant and optional factory Remote Engine Start.

Pricing to be announced closer to on sale date of Nov. 2018. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 5, 2018…Today, BMW launches the all-new 4th generation 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle with two variants, the X5 xDr40i and the X5 xDr50i. Since its introduction almost 20 years ago, the BMW X5 has been built exclusively in Spartanburg, SC. To date, more than 2.2 million X5’s have been sold worldwide, one third of those sales being in the U.S.



The all-new 2019 BMW X5 will again be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg, SC. This center of competence for BMW X models also handles production of the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X6 and will soon add the BMW X7.



New design language exudes confidence and authority.

A wheelbase that is 1.6 inches longer than its predecessor’s, a 1.1 inches increase in vehicle length, an extra 2.6 inches of width and a 1.0 inches increase in height give the all-new 2019 BMW X5 both a muscular appearance and a more generous level of space for passengers and their luggage. The latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but the pared-back design language – clean surfacing and precise lines accentuating elegant poise and authority – is new. A sculpted hood a short front overhang, lightly hexagonal wheel arches and the dynamic sweep of the roofline exemplify the sporty yet rugged character of the all-new 2019 BMW X5.



“The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “It defines a new X design language – robust, clear and precise.”



The most striking feature of the front end is the large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surrounds. The all-new BMW X5 comes standard with Adaptive LED headlights, while BMW Laserlights are available as an option and feature blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the familiar BMW twin headlights, make a distinctive visual statement.



The precise character line in the X5’s flanks, rise up at the rear door, contributing to the modern appearance of the all-new BMW X5. It defines the car’s powerful shoulders and feeds into the rear lights, which extend well into the flanks. At the rear, all lights feature LED technology.



xLine and M Sport model variants, options from BMW Individual.

Distinctive design features differentiate the xLine and M Sport model variants of the all-new BMW X5. The standard xLine model uses exterior cues including kidney grill bars finished in matte aluminum, underbody protection, roof rails and side window surrounds in satin Aluminum, plus other accents in Pearl-effect Chrome, to accentuate the off-road character of the all-new 2019 BMW X5. M Sport specification sees the wheel arch trim, bumper trim, rear underbody protection and side skirts painted in body color and complimented by matte aluminum kidney grille bars, and roof rails and side window surrounds in high-gloss black.



The all-new BMW X5 comes standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels, the M Sport brings 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. Wheels in 21-inch and 22-inch sizes are available as options.



Interior design and controls

Modern and elegant surfacing radiates a feeling of space inside the all-new 2019 BMW X5. The front and rear occupants all enjoy generous accommodation amid an exclusive ambience. The instrument panel is broken up by sweeping horizontal lines, which combine with electroplated trim elements to emphasize the width of the interior. And with its large trim finisher and surrounds likewise made up of electroplated elements, the center console – rising up to the instrument panel – contributes to the handsome overall impression.



The raised seating position, driver-focused cockpit and new design and arrangement of the controls offer the person in the left seat the best possible view to enable him or her to maintain complete command over the task of driving. The fully-digital instrument cluster and the center display are connected visually by consistency of design and share the same graphics. The center console hosts the iDrive Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls – i.e. the Driving Experience Control switch, the start/stop button and the buttons to activate the air suspension settings and off-road modes (if equipped). A similarly new-look for the heating, air conditioning and lighting functions is on hand.



Carefully selected materials in the interior include a new Vernasca variant for the leather upholstery. Like the optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim, it is available in five colors. The all-new BMW X5 is fitted with standard electrically adjustable and heated sports seats. Customers can also specify optional multifunction seats with massage function and seat ventilation for the driver and front passenger.



The standard xLine and optional M Sport models also come with specific design features that bring a distinctive flair to the interior. The interior appointments for the standard xLine model accentuate the car’s versatility and luxurious ambience, while the optional M Sport model enhances the on board driving experience. The two lines include illuminated door sill plates specific to each variant and an anthracite headliner. M Sport trim also includes an M sports steering wheel, M-specific pedals, driver’s footrest and piping on the seats, plus exclusive interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon.



Innovations conceived to promote well-being and enhance luxury.

New features designed to maximize the luxurious ambience of the all-new 2019 BMW X5 include the four-zone air conditioning system and a Panoramic glass roof with a 30 percent larger see through area than on the outgoing model. The standard ambient lighting includes the Welcome Light Carpet – which illuminates the entry area to the car when the doors are unlocked or opened – and Dynamic Interior Light, which emits pulsating light signals in pre-defined situations: such as flashing lighting in the door if a door is opened while the engine is running or flashing lighting in the instrument console to alert to an incoming phone call.



The audiophile experience is provided by the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt output (expected to be available from 12/2018). The optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system (expected to be available from 12/2018) comprises a pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays, a Blu-ray-compatible DVD player, two USB ports, an HDMI socket and two headphone jacks. The system is part of the new display and control concept allowing those in the rear of the vehicle to select and operate entertainment functions. A navigation map and BMW ConnectedDrive services can be accessed from the rear seats.



The all-new BMW X5 can now be specified with remote engine start and heated and cooled cup holders in the center console. Remote engine start can be operated through the Keyfob via a triple click on the lock button from the appropriate distance or via the BMW Connected App. The optional glass controls bring an all-new flourish to the interior of the BMW X5. This exclusive design feature has been developed for the transmission selector lever, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control button for the audio system.



Versatile functionality: two-section tailgate, third row of seats.

As well as increased levels of comfort and exclusivity, the all-new 2019 BMW X5 now offers enhanced functionality. It features a two-section tailgate for ease of loading. If the optional Comfort Access is specified, both sections can be opened and closed automatically and hands-free. If equipped with the optional Luggage Compartment package, (expected to be available from 12/2018), the cargo area cover will lower electrically into the load compartment floor.



If the optional third row seats is specified (expected to be available from 12/2018), customers will receive rear seats with electric fore-and-aft adjustment. A control panel in the cargo area can be used to slide the second-row seats forwards or backwards and fold down the backrests of the second and third rows. The second-row seats can be tilted forward electrically to ease entry/exit into and out of the two third-row seats.



Power and Performance

The all-new 2019 BMW X5 launches with a choice of two new gasoline engines. Heading the range is the BMW X5 xDrive50i, whose extensively developed V8 unit is making its debut. A six-cylinder inline engine can also be found under the hood of the BMW X5 xDrive40i. All engines channel their power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive is on hand to ensure that power is translated into secure progress – on or off road.



The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in the gasoline engines features turbochargers, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing.



Unrivalled power and an unmistakable sound: the new V8 engine.

Fundamentally upgraded from crankcase to engine management, the eight-cylinder engine aboard the BMW X5 xDrive50i serves up an intoxicating blend of prodigious power delivery and signature V8 soundtrack. The turbochargers’ positioning in the “V” between the banks of cylinders is just one of the standout features of the 4.4-liter unit. Newly designed heat plates ensure particularly effective thermal shielding for the crankcase and cylinder head. A new ignition system allows the engine to be restarted even more smoothly and swiftly when the Auto Start Stop function is activated.



The new engine’s peak torque of 479 lb-ft is available over a broad rev range from 1,500 to 4,750 rpm, while its maximum output of 456 hp is on tap between 5,250 and 6,000 rpm. This formidable pulling power is available early and doesn’t let up, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds.



Straight-six gasoline engine with a thirst for revs.

The power unit fitted in the new BMW X5 xDrive40i boasts the free-revving ability inherent in all six-cylinder inline engines from BMW, plus wonderfully eager response. The 3.0-liter unit employs a twin-scroll turbocharger and direct petrol injection technology whose maximum pressure of 5,076 psi ensures the fuel is delivered in extremely precise doses. The straight-six generates its maximum output of 335 hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, while the peak torque 330 lb-ft is waiting to be unleashed from 1,500 – 5,200 rpm.



The new BMW X5 xDrive40i completes the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 5.3 seconds.



Eight-speed Steptronic transmission with sportier shift characteristics.

All of the engines available for the new BMW X5 link up with a new, improved version of the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, whose wider ratio spread and new control electronics help to increase the powertrain’s overall efficiency. New torsion dampers reduce rotational irregularities and converter slip for superior shift comfort. And optimised hydraulic control enables even sportier gear shifts.



Optimum power distribution courtesy of enhanced xDrive all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

The task of maximizing traction, agility and directional stability in the new BMW X5 falls to the latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which is now able to split drive torque between the front and rear wheels with even greater precision and speed, as the situation demands. For added efficiency, full power can be directed to the rear wheels only in situations where all-wheel drive is surplus to requirements.



The new xDrive system also offers a rear-biased set-up for those occasions when the driver adopts a particularly dynamic style at the wheel. The electronically controlled rear differential lock (available in both the Dynamic Handling Package and in the Off-Road package) gives the handling an even sportier edge. By limiting equalization of the rotational speeds of the inside and outside wheels through corners, it is able to optimize the transfer of power to the road in dynamic driving situations. As a result, the new BMW X5 can power out of bends with exceptional momentum. Governed by the Driving Stability Control (DSC) system, the locking function for the rear differential improves traction and power transmission when driving over loose ground or on road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left-rear and right-rear wheels. It does so by preventing a wheel from spinning when it is struggling for purchase. The locking effect is produced by means of an electric motor and allows as much as 1,106 lb-ft of drive torque to be redirected from the faster-turning wheel to the slower-turning wheel.



New chassis systems enhance off-road ability, sportiness and comfort.

The design principle of the new chassis – based on a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle – checks all the right boxes for supreme traction on rough terrain, coupled with excellent dynamic responses and ride comfort in road driving. The SAV now comes as standard with the Dynamic Damper Control system, whose electronically controlled dampers sharpen the X5’s handling dynamics at the same time as increasing ride and suspension comfort. The driver can select from two performance settings – for a more comfort-oriented or sportier driving style – using the Driving Experience Control switch.



An array of chassis systems available in a BMW X model for the first time make it possible to boost the off-road performance, sportiness or comfort of the new BMW X5 more effectively than ever before. Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilization and Integral Active Steering endows the car with exceptionally agility. The roll stabilisation system employs electric swivel motors to enable remarkably swift and precise compensation of body roll under dynamic cornering. This increases agility and directional stability when turning into corners and helps optimize traction when accelerating out. The system has the additional effect of increasing straight-line driving comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered by bumps on one side of the road. Integral Active Steering (available as an individual option) is also operated electromechanically. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as the front wheels or the opposite direction – depending on the vehicle speed – it optimizes cornering agility, ensures effortless lane changes and helps the vehicle to dart through city traffic. Integral Active Steering therefore makes light work of maneuvering into and out of tight parking spots, while also increasing stability when overtaking at highway speeds.



The two-axle air suspension system with automatic self-levelling will be welcomed by anyone seeking greater ride comfort. The suspension’s air supply is controlled individually for each wheel using an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, enabling it to balance out an unevenly loaded vehicle. Since the air suspension works in tandem with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by its sensors can be factored into braking calculations. When the SPORT driving mode is engaged or the vehicle’s speed exceeds 86 mph, its ride height is automatically lowered by 0.8 inches. The driver can also adjust the body’s ground clearance – for off-road driving, for example – by pushing a button in the cockpit. It can be raised in two stages to a maximum of 1.6 inches above the standard setting. Another button in the luggage compartment activates a loading mode that lowers the vehicle by 1.6 inches. The next time the engine is started, the system will automatically revert to the last mode selected. The desired vehicle ride height can even be set with the engine switched off.



Customers can also specify an Off-Road Package, which is being offered in a BMW X model for the first time. Available for all model variants, the package’s specification includes rugged underbody protection at the front and rear of the vehicle, along with the two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled rear differential lock. The Off-Road package features its own special graphics in the instrument cluster and center display, and an extra button on the center console for selecting the four driving modes. The driver can therefore activate the ideal settings for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the accelerator response, the transmission control, and the DSC system’s corrective inputs in preparation for driving on a range of surfaces, such as sand, rock, gravel or snow.



Driver Assist Systems

Offering a significantly expanded array of driver assistance systems compared with its immediate predecessor, the new BMW X5 clearly demonstrates its commitment to taking comfort and safety to new heights. By processing camera images and data acquired by radar sensors, the new systems enable even more comprehensive support for the driver in a variety of situations. As components of the BMW Personal CoPilot, they represent new milestones on the road to automated driving.



The standard Active Driving Assistant on the new BMW X5 includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Collision Mitigation (which now also alerts the driver if cyclists are detected) Cross Traffic Alert Rear, and Speed Limit Information.



Comprehensive safety and comfort package: Active Driving Assistant Professional.

Available as an option, the Driving Assistant Professional package is comprised of the Traffic Jam Assist with extended hands-off time (expected to be available from 12/2018) as well as the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection. The Automatic Lane Change feature can be used on highways when the Lane Keeping Assistant is active. Holding the direction indicator in the required direction is all it takes to initiate a lane change. If the sensors detect that there is space in the adjacent lane and that no other vehicle is approaching at high speed, the driver benefits from helpful steering assistance during the lane change. Another component of the system is the evasion aid, which can help avoid collisions with vehicles or pedestrians suddenly appearing in the driver’s path. As soon as an evasive maneuver corresponding to such a scenario is detected, the system assists the driver with steering inputs to direct the vehicle into a clear adjacent lane.



The array of assistance systems contained in this wide-ranging suite of safety and comfort features is composed of the Active Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go and Cross Traffic Alert Front which reduces the risk of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards crossing traffic where visibility is restricted. Also, changing speed limits identified by the Speed Limit Info system can be used by the automatic cruise control system to match the vehicle’s cruise control speed to the road’s posted speed limit.



Active assistance when needed: Emergency Stop Assistant makes its debut.

A new development in the field of safety systems is the Emergency Stop Assistant, which is a component of the Driving Assistant Professional package. Intended to be used in situations where the driver is suddenly incapacitated because of a medical emergency, it is activated by pulling the electric parking brake switch. Depending on the driving situation and the vehicle’s surroundings, the Emergency Stop Assistant will bring the vehicle to a standstill either in the current lane, at the edge of the road or on the hard shoulder. At the same time, the hazard warning lights are activated and the Intelligent Emergency Call function automatically notifies the BMW Assist call center so the emergency services can be alerted.



For comfortable maneuvering into parking spaces: Parking Assistant Plus.

The function of many other assistance systems that make life easier for the driver when maneuvering into parking spaces has been further enhanced. The new BMW X5 is equipped with standard Park Distance Control (PDC), which brings sensors at the front and rear of the vehicle.



The Parking Assistant Plus in the new BMW X5 enables automatic selection and use of parallel parking spaces. These parking spaces are detected by ultrasonic sensors as the vehicle passes them. The Parking Assistant function is activated at the touch of a button on the center console. The system then takes care of the acceleration, braking, steering and gear changes necessary to maneuver into the space.



Unique, high-precision guidance: the Back-up Assistant.

A further illustration of BMW’s ongoing progress towards automated driving is provided by the Back-up Assistant. This function offers a level of assistance – for leaving a parking space or maneuvering in a confined area – as yet unmatched by other vehicles. The Back-up Assistant takes over steering to maneuver the vehicle mirroring the path most recently used in the forward direction. This system makes reversing for a distance of up to 55 yards a particularly effortless task in the all-new 2019 BMW X5. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brakes and monitor the surrounding area. The system is initiated by pressing a button when the vehicle is stationary and the gear selector is in the “P” position. The steering movements made during the vehicle’s last forward maneuver are stored by the system and retained. This means the Back-up Assistant can be used to maneuver the all-new 2019 BMW X5 backwards out of a parking position that it drove into forwards the previous day.



The driver enjoys ideal all-round visibility, thanks to both the rearview camera and the Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions of Parking Assistant Plus, which create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings in the Center Display. In addition, drivers can use the Remote 3D View feature to access a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and surroundings on a smartphone.



BMW Live Cockpit Professional: Seventh generation of the BMW iDrive Operating System

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the all-new 2019 BMW X5 combines a new display and control concept and the ultimate in connectivity to create a superb all-round package. The latest-generation of the iDrive comprises a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3” center display diagonally across. The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, stunning visualizations, and the largest displays in a BMW yet. This latest system perfectly blends the strengths of previous iDrive concepts with the modern ways in which people expect to interface with their popular electronic devices. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.



The seventh incarnation of iDrive, which runs the latest BMW Operating System, has a cutting-edge, fully digital design and is geared even more closely to the driver’s needs by allowing him or her to customize the system to his or her own preference with customizable widgets of information. This new level of personalization is then stored in the BMW cloud and can follow the customer to other BMW vehicles. Various information from categories such as driving, entertainment, navigation, connectivity, and the vehicle info itself, can be selected in nearly any combination in any of four layouts on the Center Display. Multiple pages can be created and easily accessed with a simple swipe across the screen with your finger.



To maximize the capabilities of the large 12.3” digital instrument cluster, the traditional circular gauges have been finessed into an all-new design pushing the speedometer and tachometer gauges to the outer edges of the display as geometric bands. This new design opens space in the middle for routing and navigation. Information from the center display can also be shown within the tachometer. Additionally, your driving mode will determine your visual display style.



Other elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20 GB of memory and two USB ports, plus Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings the BMW Cloud.



Drivers can enjoy the full benefits of the car’s intelligent connectivity capabilities through vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search. Other capabilities include Intelligent Emergency Call – which automatically summons swift assistance in an emergency – and regular updates for the navigation system’s maps.



For the first time, a selection of digital services will be bundled together and offered for the new BMW X5 under the guise of the Connected Package Professional. The Connected Package Professional includes Remote Services, Concierge Services, On-street Parking Information, and Real Time Traffic Information and is standard on the all-new X5 for a duration of 4 years. Having this package on the vehicle will allow for easy integration and adaptation of new technology over time. Customers can continue to download various new digital services individually as they become available or renew existing services via the ConnectedDrive Store.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.

BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only when in their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.



At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



Always up to date thanks to Remote Software Upgrade.

The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the vehicle up to date with the latest software. All updates can be loaded over the air, similar to smartphones. The upgrades can be loaded onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a domestic Wi-Fi network or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card, which happens automatically for important vehicle upgrades.



Specifications X5 xDr40i X5 xDr50i Seats -- 5 5 Number of Doors -- 5 5 Drive type -- AWD AWD Length inches 194.3 194.3 Width inches 78.9 78.9 Height inches 69.0 69.0 Width including mirrors inches 87.3 87.3 Wheelbase inches 117.1 117.1 Ground clearance inches 8.7 8.7 Turning radius feet 20.7 20.7 Shoulder width front inches 60.0 60.0 Shoulder room rear inches 58.1 58.1 Legroom front inches 39.8 39.8 Legroom rear inches 37.4 37.4 Headroom front inches 40.8 40.8 Headroom rear inches 38.7 38.7 Trunk volume (SAE) ft³ 31.7 31.7 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 21.9 21.9 Curb weight lbs. 4,813 5,17 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 6,162 6,46 Payload lbs. 849 871 Tow capacity, 12% braked lbs. 6,603 6,603 Tow capacity with factory hitch lbs. 7,209 7,209 Engine type -- B58B30M1 N63B44M3 X5 xDr40i X5 xDr50i Cylinders -- 6 8 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 Stroke mm 94.6 88.3 Bore mm 82.0 89.0 Displacement cm³ 2,998 4,395 Compression rate :1 11 10.5 Engine power hp 335 456 at rpm 1/min 5,500 - 6,500 5,250 - 6,000 Engine torque ft. lbs. 330 479 at rpm 1/min 1,500-5,200 1,500-4,750 Fuel type -- gasoline gasoline Recommended Fuel -- AKI 93 AKI 93 Engine oil capacity quarts 6.5 10.5 Output per liter hp/liter 110.0 109.0 Transmission type -- 8HP 8HP Transmission type -- automatic automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.25 5.00 2nd -- 3.36 3.52 3rd -- 2.17 2.20 4th -- 1.72 1.72 5th -- 1.32 1.32 6th -- 1.00 1.00 7th -- 0.82 0.82 8th -- 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- -3.71 -3.99 Final drive ratio -- 3.39 3.15 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 18.7 18.7 Tires 19” standard front & rear -- 265/50R19 110H XL 265/50R19 110H XL Wheels 19” standard front & rear inches 9.0J x 19 LM 9.0J x 19 LM Tires 20” optional front & rear 275/45R20 110H XL 275/45R20 110H XL Wheels 20” optional front & rear inches 9.0J x 20 LM 9.0J x 20LM Tires 21” optional front 275/40R21 107Y XL 275/40R21 107Y XL Tires 21” optional rear 315/35R21 111Y XL 315/35R21 111Y XL Wheels 21” optional front & rear inches 9.5J x 21 / 10.5J x 21 9.5J x 21 / 10.5J x 21 Tires 22” optional front 275/35R22 104Y XL 275/35R22 104Y XL Tires 22” optional rear 315/30R22 107Y XL 315/30R22 107Y XL Wheels 22” optional front & rear 9.5J x 22 / 10.5J x 22 9.5J x 22 / 10.5J x 22 Track, front inches 66.1 66.1 Rear, track inches 66.9 66.9 Cx -- 0.36 0.38 X5 xDr40i X5 xDr50i 0-60 mph seconds 5.3 4.6 Top speed (optional) mph 130 (150) 130 (155) EPA Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg TBD TBD



