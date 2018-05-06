We've been waiting for what feels like forever for Audi to deliver an all-new, unique looking vehicle. Although we were told that the Marc Lichte era of Audi vehicles were on their way, we were quite disappointed when all-new Audis looked like yesterday's car.



That all changes today.



Audi Q8



That's because the all-new Q8 has been fully revealed and it takes the brand in an entirely new direction. Just look at it's "face." With a side profile and hind quarters that have some original quattro design cues, it reminds me, largely, of a discount Urus that's not as brash or harsh looking.



On the inside, the interior is reminiscent of the latest we've seen from Audi with the all-new A8 and A6. I don't think there's much new to see there.



According to the press release, the EU market will launch this vehicle in Q3 2018 with one gasoline-powered six-cylinder good for 335 horsepower and two diesel alternatives we're sure won't be coming to the States. Perhaps we'll see an alternative e-Tron variant?



All that said, we're curious: Is THIS the Audi we've been waiting for?





Audi's press release follows:



The new face of the Q family: the Audi Q8 Expressive design with new Singleframe and features from the original Audi quattro

Generous, elegant interior, touch operating concept and high-tech navigation

All-wheel steering and quattro drive for agile handling and best traction The Audi Q8 combines the elegance of a four-door luxury coupé with the practical versatility of a large SUV. Richly equipped, comprehensively connected and tough enough for off-road duty, it is a confident companion for business and leisure. The Audi Q8 launches on the European market in the third quarter of 2018.



