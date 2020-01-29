OK, So NOW WHAT? Rivian Is Building An EV Lincoln SUV — Should It Go After The G-Wagon OR Follow The Navigator?

As I wrote about this weekend, Rivian's CEO, RJ Scaringe, confirmed that it is currently working with Ford on the creation of a fully electric sport-utility vehicle that's luxurious. That would translate into a Lincoln.



Turns out that it was officially confirmed from Lincoln today.



This is HUGE news. Mostly because Lincoln is doing SO much at the moment. If the Navigator, Aviator and Corsair are indicators, this brand may have a bright future. Given the forecasted capabilities of the Rivian R1S and R1T, we're pretty jacked up about an EV Lincoln SUV.



There's just one important question: Should it go after the adventure seekers that cling to their Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, or should it follow in the footsteps of its Navigator, which is adored by suburban families shuttling their kids to/from school and activities?



What say you, Spies?





