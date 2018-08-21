ONE Of TWO Prototype Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s FINALLY Found After YEARS Of Searching...Worth Millions?

Seek and ye shall find.

Eventually.

A legendary Ford Mustang that many thought was destroyed 50 years ago has been discovered rotting away in a Texas field. And it could be worth millions.

Affectionately called Little Red, the 1967 model was an experimental car that Ford loaned to Carrol Shelby to use as a test bed for the development of performance parts. Little Red and a later car, unofficially known as the Green Hornet, were the only two Shelby GT 500 notchback coupes of their era, each sporting a snazzy vinyl roof.

 



