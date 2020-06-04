OUCH! 2020 Corvette Taken Out By A Drunk Driver One Day After Delivery

You may have seen stories of people waiting in line for hours to get the newest iPhone, only to open the box and drop the phone as soon as they walk out of the store.

This is kind of the same thing, only the iPhone is a one-day-old Chevy Corvette C8 and the guy dropping it is actually the victim of a drunk driver's misjudgments.

Facebook user June Bug took delivery of his shiny new Sebring Orange C8 on April 2 in Bradenton, Florida, but the Z51 Performance Pack 'Vette was destined for a short life. It had only been in its owner's possession for 26 hours when it met its doom at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.



