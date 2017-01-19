Obama Credited With Both Saving And Crippling US Auto Industry

At 12:01 p. m. Friday, the president rightly credited with saving Detroit’s auto industry will leave office.

Barack Obama took his own oath eight years ago knowing one of his first big decisions would be whether to extend his predecessor’s financial lifeline to the likes of General Motors Corp. and Chrysler Group LLC — or allow one or both of them to collapse.

The potential consequences, political as much as economic, persuaded the new president to commit some $80 billion in taxpayer dollars to rescue the industry from itself. And that decision has made all the difference for the automakers and American manufacturing, for the recovery of Detroit and Michigan, for the United Auto Workers and auto communities across the industrial heartland.