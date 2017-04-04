Obama Era NHTSA Chief Cashes In With Autonomous Vehicle Start-Up

Autonomous car start-up Zoox said on Monday that former top U. S. safety regulator Mark Rosekind was joining the Silicon Valley company as its chief safety innovation officer, underscoring the key role regulation will play in the nascent autonomous driving sector. The hiring of Rosekind, the former head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is a major play for Zoox, which has remained secretive about its plans and strategy, and a hire that shows the importance of regulation in how self-driving technology rolls out.



Read Article