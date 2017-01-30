Obama's New CAFE Standards And California's Ability To Control CO2 Emissions On The Chopping Block

President Donald Trump looks set to pull the plug on plans for “onerous” US fuel economy laws as his administration embarks on its promised ‘business first’ policy drive and seeks to massively reduce the number of regulations in US law.

Changes to existing legislation could also cause California to lose its independent control of CO2 emissions and, with it, its ambitious regulations to increase electric vehicle sales.

In the last days of President Obama’s administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rushed out a ‘finalised’ plan to require car makers to achieve an average of 65.5mpg (UK gallons) under the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations by 2025.

