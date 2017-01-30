Obama's New CAFE Standards And California's Ability To Control CO2 Emissions On The Chopping Block

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2017

2 user comments



President Donald Trump looks set to pull the plug on plans for “onerous” US fuel economy laws as his administration embarks on its promised ‘business first’ policy drive and seeks to massively reduce the number of regulations in US law.

Changes to existing legislation could also cause California to lose its independent control of CO2 emissions and, with it, its ambitious regulations to increase electric vehicle sales.

In the last days of President Obama’s administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rushed out a ‘finalised’ plan to require car makers to achieve an average of 65.5mpg (UK gallons) under the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations by 2025.
 



User Comments

skytop

Why hasn't Congress fined barry odumbo for his excess CO2 mouth exhaust pollution?

Posted on 1/30/2017

Posted on 1/30/2017 4:09:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

Good fuel economy is a bad idea. The more oil we burn, the more people we put to work in the oil research, extraction, refinement, storage, transportation, and delivery businesses. That's a lot of employed Americans! And all that money ends up back in the US economy.

It Trump really loved this country, he'd pass laws that mandate a 15 MPG average (or lower). That would be a boom to the massive American oil industry, and it would give Americans an incentive to buy and drive the cars they *really* love, like Hummers and Escalades! That would be a boom to the massive American auto industry. Everyone wins.

Posted on 1/30/2017

Posted on 1/30/2017 4:32:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

